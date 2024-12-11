Ardreal Holmes hoping victory will lead to a world title shot

ARDREAL Holmes is aiming to grab the kind of statement victory over Edwine Humaine Junior tomorrow evening that will propel him towards a world title tilt. Currently ranked number eight by the IBF, Holmes, 16-0 (6 KOs), headlines at the Dort Financial Center in his home city of Flint, Michigan.

“This is a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait for Thursday night,” buzzed Holmes ahead of the ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ card, promoted by Dmitriy Salita.

“I can’t believe this is happening really. I still feel like the kid riding his bike down the street. Now, I feel like my dream is finally coming true. I hope the city of Flint comes out to see it. I feel like I have sacrificed and dedicated myself to become a world champion. I’ve been coming to the gym since I was 11 or 12 years old, and I thank my promoter Dmitriy Salita.”

Opponent Humaine Junior is originally from Haiti but now calls Springfield, Massachusetts home. The 24-year-old is a puncher who has form upsetting unbeaten prospects. As for Holmes, he is enjoying recent wins over quality operators like Israel Villarreal and Marlon Harrington.

Speaking on headlining once again, Holmes added: “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was 15. I’m 15 years in, and I feel like I’m just starting out. A lot of these fighters on the card, I came up with them. It feels like the amateurs all over again. I’m just happy to see everyone get to that new level and compete alongside them. It feels like a real-life action move. I can’t wait to get out there and see what everyone else has been working on.”

Also appearing on the card, Joey Spencer continues his rebuilding process after a setback loss to Jesus Ramos by taking on Texan Miguel Angel Hernandez. Spencer also had some kind words for the headline attraction and the location.

“When I was younger, guys like Ardreal Holmes Jr. were the people I idolized. They were the ones doing what I wanted to do. Fighters like Claressa [Shields] were the people who set the standard for the ones coming up.

“I’ve been at most of the cards these guys have fought on just to be there in support. I’ve always wanted to fight at the Dort Financial Center. It is sort of a bucket list thing for people in this area.”