Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois – the story so far

By Oscar Pick

ANTHONY Joshua and Daniel Dubois are looking to elevate their turbulent tales when they lock horns at Wembley Stadium for their fiercely anticipated clash this Saturday.

Both heavyweights, as it happens, have been exposed to instances of devastation and pure elation that would leave any great storyteller utterly spoiled with material.

For Dubois, the opportunity to become the ‘king slayer’ – a moniker that has earned him an almost Macbeth-like aura – has added a new, tenacious layer to his compelling character arc.

However, unlike Macbeth, who infamously hatched an elaborate but flawed plan to assassinate his ruler, the 27-year-old is likely to approach his assignment with a greater degree of caution.

Joshua’s story has plenty of blank pages that need filling, too, before reaching what he hopes will be a fairy-tale ending of sorts.

But for now, before the pair collide for Dubois’ IBF world title, it is worth considering the awe-inspiring highs and catastrophic lows that have led to their all-British dustup.

Anthony Joshua – revered poster boy to no-nonsense veteran

Joshua was catapulted into the limelight shortly after winning gold on home soil in a rather contentious final at the Olympic Games in 2012.

As a professional, it was clear that the Londoner possessed all the attributes to become a mainstream attraction, carrying himself with humility while pulverising his first 13 opponents.

But then, after establishing himself as a formidable knockout artist, the young sensation entered his first acid test against domestic rival Dillian Whyte.

Whyte, of course, boasted a win over Joshua in the amateur ranks, and, during what was a volatile build-up, the heavy-handed bruiser certainly made it known that he would be no pushover.

That much was true, as the ‘Body Snatcher’ became the first man to take Joshua past the fourth round, dragging him into a pulsating slugfest that was, at times, akin to a barroom brawl rather than a chess match between two highly-skilled operators.

Eventually, it was Joshua – the more athletic combatant – who, despite eating one of Whyte’s signature left hooks, was able to overcome his first gut check with an emphatic seventh-round stoppage.

But while the coveted Lonsdale Belt shone brightly around his waist, there was no incentive for ‘AJ’ to remain at British level, and so, when he was presented with a golden opportunity to rip the IBF title off unproven champion Charles Martin, an entry into the world scene emerged as the obvious next step.

Yet, after defending his new prize against Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina, Joshua was in need of a seasoned dance partner who would not only rubber-stamp his championship status but also offer enough resistance to, at the very least, make for a competitive affair.

In that regard, the Brit may have gotten more than he bargained for when he faced former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, where the pair went toe-to-toe in an enthralling battle that could have easily taken place inside a phone booth.

And to his credit, Joshua showed tremendous resolve when, after getting floored for the first time in his career, he clawed himself away from the jaws of defeat and stuck it on the vastly accomplished Ukrainian, bludgeoning him with several devastating hooks before landing that notorious uppercut which, in no uncertain terms, could have decapitated a small child.

Following his coming-of-age performance, AJ swiftly began to develop an appetite for shiny trinkets, which led to an intriguing unification—at least on paper—with WBO titlist Joseph Parker.

In truth, the 12-round snoozefest that ensued at the Principality Stadium was merely a beeline for Joshua to reach astronomical levels of stardom.

He was, after all, heading towards the realm of invincibility until a stark reality check arrived in the form of Andy Ruiz Jr, whose friendly approach in the build-up was juxtaposed with a ruthless display in the ring.

Despite avenging his first professional defeat with a comprehensive outing later that year, the cracks were nonetheless beginning to show in Joshua’s performances and, against Oleksandr Usyk, by far his toughest opponent to date, it became strikingly obvious that some serious changes needed to be made.

But now, with a new training team that appears to be working wonders, it seems as though we are witnessing a new version of the once fearsome but limited puncher.

Daniel Dubois – talented novice to battle-hardened king-slayer

Dubois, not unlike Joshua, made a name for himself by amassing 10 destructive finishes before securing the British title with a brutal fifth-round stoppage over Nathan Gorman.

His first test did not arrive until he faced Joe Joyce in 2020, though, when his more experienced opponent’s relentless jab forced the young prospect into submission.

Then, after being mocked by those who, well, have almost certainly never even stepped into a ring, let alone been compelled to fight while nursing an excruciating injury, ‘Triple D’ was determined to rebuild himself and flew over to America to take on Trevor Bryan for the WBA regular title.

Following his dominant display over Don King’s somewhat uninspiring golden boy, Dubois made a successful defence of his belt against Kevin Lerena before stepping up to face Usyk in a fight where – alongside his controversial low blow – accusations of being a ‘quitter’ were, once again, directed at the Brit.

And yet, in his next outing against Jarrell Miller, the sturdy campaigner exhibited exactly what he’s made of, responding to a torrid onslaught during the midway point with a terrific 10th-round stoppage to conclude his thrilling performance.

What is more, the 27-year-old looked capable of walking through fire in his last contest against Filip Hrgovic, claiming the most notable scalp on his resume with a huge statement to cement his place at world level.