Alex Murphy extends unbeaten record as title shot looms in new year

ALEX Murphy improved his undefeated record to 12-0 and a shot at a Central Area Title in 2025 is possible.

Murphy, 23, displayed one of his best performances to date on Friday, December 6, when claiming every round against Dan Booth at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool.

Now 12-0, ‘Super’ Alex Murphy from Salford is gradually rising up the rankings and becoming a more-known super-lightweight prospect in the UK.

Murphy told Boxing News Online: “Yeah, I’m really happy with the performance. I boxed very well. I came on strong in the later rounds which was good, because it was my first eight-rounder. You don’t know how you’re going to react to that until you get there.

“I thought I reacted brilliantly, especially in the seventh and eighth – they were probably my best two rounds. I think it just shows I’m made for these later rounds and I’m excited for when I get into these title fights.

“I’m confident that when it gets to the back end of the fight, I’m still going to be there. It gives me confidence going forward. I was looking at Dan Booth’s Boxrec and out of all his fights, I don’t think any of his opponents have won every round against him.”

Murphy-Booth was streamed on BoxNation on the undercard of Dayan Gonzalez vs Wira Mikham for the IBO world featherweight Title.

Murphy has previously appeared on Wasserman Boxing Shows where the main event was shown live on Channel 5 and on a Black Flash Promotions card in his last fight, yet this was a new platform for him to make an impression.

“It was different. It was a great experience. First one out of Manchester. It was good. It was exciting. I stayed over in the hotel. We had the weigh-in on Thursday, the day before the fight.

“Every other fight, I’ve woken up in my own bed. BoxNation is a very good platform. Everything was a bit of a step up and a bit more professional. These are the stages I belong on.”

The only thing lowering Murphy’s stock is his potential lack of punching power, as he has failed to stop or knock out any of his previous opponents.

In rounds seven and eight, Murphy was landing flush shots on Booth, who seemed hurt but was never close to touching the canvas.

Murphy continued: “Towards the end, I think I did. I was planting my feet a bit more. But that was never the game plan. We knew Dan Booth had a big right hand and we knew I’d be able to outbox him and box him long.

“So the game plan was to stay on my bike and box and move. As the rounds were going on I knew he was getting tired and I felt like I was hurting him downstairs to the body. When I planted my feet in the seventh and eighth, I started hurting him to the head as well.”

Despite participating in his first eight-rounder, Murphy showed impressive stamina to keep outlanding Booth, who never stopped coming forward.

“When I reflect back, I feel like I should have held my feet a bit earlier in the fight, instead of doing it in the fourth and fifth and really planting the shots in. It’s learning I suppose and I can take that into my next fight.

“But I was never in there looking for the stoppage. I think it will start coming soon, then when it comes, happy days. I had him hurt in there and it shows that I do carry a bit of power and I do hurt my opponents. He’s a tough man and I was happy with the points win.”

One of Murphy’s most prolific punches was the left hook to the body, which contributed to Booth slowing down as the bout wore on.

“I still need to put a bit more spite behind my punches and just hold my feet a bit more and it’s just stuff we can work on in the gym. But I feel like the power is coming through. Even in the early rounds, I was catching him with body shots and I could hear him blowing out.

“They were affecting him and they were hurting him. I know I can hurt my opponents. Even if it doesn’t stop them, it’s going to slow them down and make them not want to be there. It’s all going to click at one stage and that’s when I’m going to start getting the stoppages.”

However, 2024 was a tough year for Murphy in terms of activity as he only fought twice, compared to five times in 2023. Plus, the Salford native wasn’t able to land the Central Area title shot he coveted.

“It’s not a bad thing because you look at the two fights that I’ve had – a six-rounder and then an eighth-rounder which were both tough fights. I’ve learned loads and the improvements have been shown.

“I’m very confident I will get a shot at the Central Area title next year. When I do get my shot, I’ll be more than ready.

“Next year, around February/March, I want another eight-rounder and after that, the Central Area title fight, and then that will set me up nicely for the English title and finish the year as the English champion.”