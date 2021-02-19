Adrien Broner is back

ONE of boxing’s most controversial characters returns to the ring for the first time in just over two years this Saturday (February 20), as ex-four-weight world champion Adrien Broner headlines a TGB promotion at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut (Showtime televise).

The brash Cincinnati counterpuncher is targeting his first win in four years when he takes on unbeaten Puerto Rican Jovanie Santiago in a super-lightweight 12-rounder.

Dorado’s Santiago, 14-0-1 (10), is ranked at No. 15 by the WBA, but he has yet to contest a 12-round fight, nor has he ever competed in the US before. The most notable name on his CV is that of faded former WBO 140lb champ DeMarcus Corley, whom he unanimously outscored in a competitive contest in April 2017.

Broner, 33-4-1 (24) 1NC, meanwhile, was last seen dropping a unanimous decision to living legend Manny Pacquiao in a WBA welterweight title tilt.

Both boxers may be 31 years of age, but Broner is miles more experienced than his opponent. With Santiago being a come-forward fighter, it is likely that he will walk on to a fair few potshots from Broner, who can record a much-needed victory on the scorecards.

Read the Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez preview here