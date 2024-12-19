Adeleye: We’re not in this game to stay at domestic level

HE spots a few fans near his ringside seat asking for a picture and duly obliges. You can afford to smile and soak up the adulation, at least a little, after such an emphatic return to prominence.

David Adeleye, 13-1 (12 KOs), ended a 14-month layoff against now-former English champion Solomon Dacres two weeks ago. Adeleye scrambled Dacres’ senses with a left hook barely a minute into their scheduled 10-rounder and has already insisted he’ll vacate the domestic title, instead focusing on loftier aspirations elsewhere.



Half-jokingly when asked about a return timeline, he told talkSPORT afterwards of a willingness to step in on short-notice for either of the heavyweight bouts on this weekend’s card.



Considering the BBBofC have ordered him to defend the newly-won title against Moses Itauma, while Johnny Fisher again this week shared a readiness to test himself against a friendly face, the Adam Booth-trained Adeleye can enjoy his Christmas knowing plans involve his name once more.



Having watched the five-fight midweek show after Wednesday’s open workouts, the 28-year-old spoke to Boxing News and as usual, was economical with his words.

“I knew what we were capable of doing [with the knockout win], we’ll leave the rest for the team, I’m a fighter – just do my thing and stay in the gym. I’m already working so yeah, early 2025 [to return] sounds good.”

On those two domestic names and their respective bouts this weekend, he praised them for engaging in fan-friendly fights before shifting back to his own progression as a boxer whose vulnerabilities were laid bare by a vicious Fabio Wardley display very close to the BLVD World we’re speaking at, last October.

Booth spoke passionately on the TNT Sports broadcast post-fight about how they’ve gone about tweaking bad habits and sharpening movement to make Adeleye a more complete boxer, one who is able to pace himself better and harness his explosive one-punch power without expending too much energy.

Adeleye praised the sparring partners brought into camp in preparation for Dacres after their original summer date was shelved as he suffered an undisclosed injury. Perhaps the additional time proved a blessing in disguise.

One fight down, plenty more to come but the five-year pro remained tight-lipped when asked about the biggest thing he’s learned under a new coach thus far.

“I’ve learned a lot man but, I don’t wanna give too much away. All the fighters will see when I’m boxing all these [big] names in future. The turning point was when I fought Wardley, it didn’t go my way that night and something had to change – I’ve done that.”

Nick Webb (37) ended a three-year layoff and boxed at a career-heaviest 281lbs en route to stopping 5-0 pro Courtney Bennett for the vacant Southern Area title, one previously held by Fisher this time last year.

Itauma already outlined his world-level aspirations as Demsey McKean awaits him next so besides Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke, recuperating from an even more damaging first-round defeat by Wardley in October, British-level names are in short supply. Adeleye could well venture down the EBU European route, akin to promotional stablemate and unbeaten lightweight Sam Noakes.

So, with all of that in mind, what’s next?

“Yeah, we’re pushing on. I’ve got big dreams – they [his team, Queensberry] all know 100%. What are we in this game for, if it’s to stay at domestic level? We’re bigger and better than that.”