A revitalised Josh Taylor feels the love in Edinburgh

JOSH TAYLOR had no idea how many people had shown up last week at a gathering for him at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

When Taylor walked through the crowd, nodding and smiling, I could see he was moved by the reception; when he sat down he looked out and the first beads of sweat formed on his brow. “I had no idea,” he muttered. The crowd just kept on clapping. He is a real local hero in a fighting city that does not give up its love lightly.

It was the latest live event on the Five Live tour that started in Belfast with Carl Frampton last November, and then had a blustery and boozy stop on the pier at Cromer with the Walsh triplets. Earlier this year there was an emotional night at the Irish Centre in Leeds with Josh Warrington and Ebanie Bridges. Joe Calzaghe, Barry Jones, Tasha Jonas, Chris Billam-Smith and Callum Smith have all taken to the stage in their hometowns for the free events.

So far, something like 2,000 fans have flocked to the midweek events and they always seem surprised by just how intimate the shows are; no security, no raffle, no auction, no expensive pictures, just a boxer, his family and two hours of questions and answers. Boxing stories live and uncut.

Taylor was taken aback by the turnout for him.

Taylor has been under all radars since the rematch with Jack Catterall in May. “I needed to get everything straight,” he explained. They were obviously dark days, beaten for the second time in his career and by a bitter rival. It seems that things are straight now in his head and at Easter Road he looked in great shape, his skin glowing, his eyes clear and sharp. He looked like a man a week away from a fight and not a man emerging from a six-month boxing hibernation.

Taylor does not want to live in the past, there are no excuses for his two defeats, no regrets about his career, the splits, the confrontations. There are certainly no regrets about anything that he has said or done. He won all four of the super-lightweight belts in 2021 behind closed doors in Las Vegas, a Covid star, the undisputed champion, but there were so few tickets and passes available that his devoted family couldn’t travel with him. “It was just the team, my boxing team – not my family,” Taylor said. That is a regret, obviously. A fighter’s family can be essential in glory and despair.

After his first loss in the fight against Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden, it was Danielle, his wife, and his closest family that talked to him, consoled him and got him out with the travelling fans. The shindig after that fight on the Sunday in New York is legend. It was also necessary.

Taylor was on Frampton bills at the very start of his career and knows how to treat the fans, understands the sacrifices they regularly make to get to his fights. “I learned a lot from Carl,” he said. There is a funny moment when he tells the story about Frampton thinking that he had lost the first fight with Catterall. “My wedding was after the fight,” he adds and leaves it there for a second. “He’s my friend, I was never going to ban him from my wedding because he said I lost a fight.” I remember at the time that Frampton was not so sure. They remain close.

Frampton sent a recorded message last week, asking Josh how he would have got on with Ken Buchanan in a fight. In Edinburgh, at a boxing gathering, you do not throw Ken’s name about in vain. Ken used to visit Josh at home after world title fights, holding up the belts, telling stories, taking pictures and drinking tea and maybe something stronger. Josh still adores the man. “Just being mentioned alongside Ken Buchanan is enough,” Taylor said. The crowd loved that – a bit of humility is still a winner with real fans.

“I would fight Teo again and Catterall, sure,” he said, but he is not on a mission for revenge. Both fights would be major attractions, but Taylor does not have a shopping list; the crowd at Easter Road shouted out Conor Benn’s name. “If he is allowed to fight, sure,” he said. I had not thought about Taylor and Benn, but I like it.

Taylor insists that there will shortly be news about future fights and his promoter, a move away from Top Rank. “I need a promoter at home,” he added. He will remain with Joe McNally and the team In Liverpool and that is good news.

He still wants a fight at Easter Road, home of his beloved Hibs, and possibly even a fight outside at Edinburgh Castle. And a Las Vegas fight with fans and a trip back to the Garden, a sacred venue once owned by his hero, Buchanan. At 33, and after just 21 fights, it is clear that Josh Taylor is not looking for a retirement fight, a final pay-off. “I want to be a two-time world champion, maybe even a two-weight champion,” he told the crowd. They loved that. Taylor was moved fast at the start of his career, real fast and hard in competitive fights, but he has not been in that many gruelling, savage brawls; the Taylor template should be repeated more. The break will also keep him fresh.

“I still think I could have got the second Catterall fight, I really do,” Taylor said. “I’m not bleating, not writing letters. It happened, I have to move on.” The relationship with Catterall remains toxic on both sides, and that is understandable after it took on a sinister twist with the revelations about personal and disgraceful messages aimed at family members on both sides. The threats of violence were real. “Did you go to the police?” I asked. “I’m not a grass,” he replied, the smile gone, the memory still fresh. It was an ugly time.

A few minutes later, hundreds queued for pictures and a few words with their boxer. He was still there nearly an hour later – it was that type of night.

Josh Taylor is back, that is clear, and the ring return will be soon. He has been missed.