5 boxers who started in the NFL

By Harrison Baskind

PUNCHING someone in the face and catching a ball shaped like an elongated sphere in an end-zone are at two completely different ends of the sporting spectrum, right?

Well, despite the obvious difference between individual and team dynamics, many key attributes such as endurance, power, and hand-eye coordination are fundamental to both boxing and American football.

As a result, several athletes from the world of American football have transitioned to pursue careers in boxing over the years.

This article will touch upon the careers of Brandon Glanton, Seth Mitchell, Gerald Washington, Greg Hardy, and the legendary Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones.

Brandon Glanton

When Brandon Glanton was a junior at Albany State, he spent two years playing college football as a defensive linesman. However, he never made it to the NFL due to his inability to control his weight during the off-season.

After growing up in a sporty community in Atlanta, Glanton left football behind when he joined a boxing gym. There, he learned the ropes and had a successful amateur career, winning regional and national titles. In 2017, he turned professional as a cruiserweight.

He currently holds a record of 20-2-0, with an 85 per cent knockout ratio. He is also ranked fourth in the world in the WBC and WBA rankings.

Seth Mitchell

Seth Mitchell’s football talent was evident from an early age; in high school, he was ranked among the top 20 linebackers in the nation. He continued his football career at Michigan State University, where he continued to excel as a player. Unfortunately, Mitchell’s football career ended abruptly in 2005 due to multiple knee injuries.

Mitchell had a short amateur career, lasting just two years, but he had an impressive 9-1 record with nine knockouts. After signing with Golden Boy in 2008, the heavyweight went on to have a record of 26-2-1, with a knockout percentage of 73 per cent. His final fight came in 2013 when he suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Chris Arreola.

Gerald Washington

Gerald Washington played college football at the University of Southern California as a tight end. He was signed by the NFL team Buffalo Bills but went undrafted and only participated in practice squads.

Washington made his professional debut at the age of 30, with no prior amateur experience. He enjoyed a 12-year career as a heavyweight boxer, achieving a record of 20-6-1 between 2012 and 2023.

Throughout his career, he faced well-known opponents such as Derek Chisora, Charles Martin, and Robert Helenius. His highest ranking was 9th with the IBF.

Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy played college football at the University of Mississippi, where he was a defensive end. He played in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys between 2010 and 2015. His career ended due to off-the-field issues, most notably domestic violence charges.

Hardy has transitioned into both MMA and boxing as a heavyweight. He holds a record of 7-5-0 (including one no-contest) in the UFC, with his last fight taking place in 2022 when he was TKO’d in the first round. He then had three professional boxing fights between 2022 and 2023, accumulating a record of 3-0-0 with two KOs.

Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones

Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones played college football for Tennessee State University as a defensive lineman. He spent 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, from 1974 to 1978 and then from 1980 to 1989, taking a one-year break in between to pursue boxing.

Throughout his career, he participated in three Super Bowls and won Super Bowl XII. In 2013, he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements.

Jones’ boxing career lasted only a year, but he won all six of his fights by knockout. Due to his fame, all of his fights were televised on CBS. In a 2016 interview, he stated that boxing was his favourite sport and that it made him a better football player.

It is not common for boxers to come from an American football background. However, due to the physical similarities between the two sports, it has been shown that individuals who originally played football can have a successful career in boxing.